The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 5.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in The Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 287,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,207,000 after buying an additional 68,369 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,549,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $64,356,000 after buying an additional 435,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,589,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,945,000 after buying an additional 1,610,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of The Western Union by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 457,211 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,289,000 after buying an additional 63,526 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WU. Wolfe Research raised The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America raised The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised The Western Union from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on The Western Union from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.16.

WU stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $17.39 and a 52-week high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.85.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

