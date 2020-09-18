The Income & Growth VCT (LON:IGV) Stock Price Up 13.3%

The Income & Growth VCT plc (LON:IGV)’s share price traded up 13.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 54 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.78). 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 4,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.68. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is an increase from The Income & Growth VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 17.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The Income & Growth VCT’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

The Income & Growth VCT plc is a venture capital trust. It invests in companies at various stages of development. The fund invests in unquoted and new and secondary issues of quoted companies, which already have a trading facility on the Alternative Investment Market or on OFEX. It primarily makes investments in support services, software and computer services and general retailers.

