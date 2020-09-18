The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HCKT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on The Hackett Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $12.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.68 million, a PE ratio of 40.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76. The Hackett Group has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.29 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.17%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in The Hackett Group in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in The Hackett Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

