TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

TFFP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

TFFP stock opened at $15.58 on Thursday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $16.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $339.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.03.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFFP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 94,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 856,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 277,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

