Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Purchased by Engineers Gate Manager LP

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 266.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 93.7% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,566,000 after acquiring an additional 531,413 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $13,419,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 66.2% during the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 236,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after purchasing an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tetra Tech by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 163,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,814,000 after purchasing an additional 81,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 348,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 70,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 69,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.16, for a total value of $6,453,193.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,740,862.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,000 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.88, for a total value of $395,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,696.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,926 shares of company stock worth $11,176,171 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.61 and a 12-month high of $99.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $709.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 21.45%.

TTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

