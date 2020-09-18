Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director Buys C$52,000.00 in Stock

Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSE:TPL) Director William Paul Wells Wells bought 80,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,001,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,901,110.20.

William Paul Wells Wells also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tethys Petroleum alerts:

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells bought 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$38,350.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 59,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$38,350.00.

On Friday, September 11th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 120,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$78,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 39,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, with a total value of C$24,691.45.

On Monday, August 31st, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 13,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$7,670.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 5,500 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$3,300.00.

On Wednesday, August 19th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 15,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$7,500.00.

On Monday, August 17th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 12,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, with a total value of C$7,080.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 10,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$6,000.00.

On Monday, August 10th, William Paul Wells Wells acquired 14,000 shares of Tethys Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$8,456.00.

Tethys Petroleum Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.01 and a twelve month high of C$0.04.

Tethys Petroleum Limited is an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on projects in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. The Company’s principal activity is the acquisition of, and exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas fields. The Company operates through three segments: Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Georgia.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Tethys Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tethys Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.