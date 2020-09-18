Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Set at $295.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $295.00 price objective on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Tesla from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Independent Research restated a sell rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.99.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $423.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $392.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,102.68, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.50, for a total transaction of $3,250,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,816,792. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total value of $581,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,154 shares of company stock worth $68,808,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 25,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,354 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,570,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Tesla by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

