Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $7.86. 1,835,802 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 1,672,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenneco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

The company has a market cap of $469.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.52) by $1.37. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Tenneco’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Freyman purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,076.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Usitalo bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.92 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,099.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEN. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 409,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the second quarter worth about $129,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 3.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Tenneco by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts, diesel particulate filters, burner systems, lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps, hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems, urea dosing systems, four-way catalysts, alternative NOx reduction technologies, mufflers and resonators, fabricated exhaust manifolds, pipes, hydroformed assemblies, elastomeric hangers and isolators, and aftertreatment control units.

