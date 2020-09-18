Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $11.10 to $12.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

TECK opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $18.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.037 dividend. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 94,940.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

