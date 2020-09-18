TE Connectivity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.
NYSE:TEL opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37.
TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.
In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
TE Connectivity Company Profile
TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.
