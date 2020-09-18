TE Connectivity Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:TEL)

TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,101 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,023% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

NYSE:TEL opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.10, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.59%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.07.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,473 shares in the company, valued at $7,693,906.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,539 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

