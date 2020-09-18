TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) PT Raised to $114.00

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $98.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TEL. Robert W. Baird upgraded TE Connectivity from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.07.

NYSE:TEL opened at $101.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.38. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $103.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $1,017,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,926,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,055,000 after buying an additional 3,666,736 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,074,160 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,411,000 after purchasing an additional 216,573 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,525,707 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,785,000 after purchasing an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

