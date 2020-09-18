TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.28

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €26.28 ($30.92) and last traded at €26.26 ($30.89), with a volume of 456591 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €25.88 ($30.45).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TEG shares. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.45 ($28.76).

Get TAG Immobilien alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €24.54 and its 200 day moving average is €21.47.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2018, the company managed approximately 84,400 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for TAG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.