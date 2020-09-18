T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) Given a $135.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TMUS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile Us presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $111.91 on Thursday. T-Mobile Us has a 52-week low of $63.50 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total transaction of $21,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,462,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ronald D. Fisher acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,050,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,832,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 664.0% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 229,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,901,000 after purchasing an additional 199,444 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 31.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 777,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,956,000 after buying an additional 185,368 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 49.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,114,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $116,063,000 after buying an additional 370,244 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.6% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the second quarter worth $1,647,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

