Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Trading 5.4% Higher

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s stock price traded up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.05 and last traded at $3.91. 384,559 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 546,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.15.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market cap of $171.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $59,208.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,335.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,079 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 132,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 675,695 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

