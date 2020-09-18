Symrise (ETR:SY1) Hits New 12-Month High at $118.85

Symrise AG (ETR:SY1) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €118.85 ($139.82) and last traded at €118.25 ($139.12), with a volume of 208203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €117.45 ($138.18).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €113.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €99.30. The company has a market cap of $15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.64.

Symrise Company Profile (ETR:SY1)

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

