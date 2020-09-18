Switch Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 2,698 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 922% compared to the average volume of 264 call options.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Switch from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.06.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $4,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,086,070.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,703,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,686,482.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 605,600 shares of company stock worth $9,539,596. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth $29,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Switch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.76. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.82 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $126.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.19 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 17th. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

