Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) Trading Up 7.3%

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) shares rose 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.18 and last traded at $12.78. Approximately 1,551,816 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 355% from the average daily volume of 341,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SSSS shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $12.00) on shares of Sutter Rock Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sutter Rock Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Get Sutter Rock Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.15.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 440.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. Research analysts predict that Sutter Rock Capital Corp. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 10th. This is a boost from Sutter Rock Capital’s previous — dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 4.8%.

In related news, major shareholder Robert S. Birch bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,841,176 shares in the company, valued at $25,002,348.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch acquired 6,669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $60,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,866,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,795,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 91,669 shares of company stock worth $788,701. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSSS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Sutter Rock Capital by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 414,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sutter Rock Capital by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Sutter Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 16.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Sutter Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutter Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.