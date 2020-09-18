Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.47 Per Share

Supermarket Income REIT PLC (LON:SUPR) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.47 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This is an increase from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.46. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SUPR opened at GBX 109 ($1.42) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.84, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 110.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 107.77. Supermarket Income REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 113 ($1.48). The stock has a market cap of $368.28 million and a P/E ratio of 20.57.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc (SUPR) is listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company acquires UK supermarket sites that form a key part of the future model of grocery in the UK. It aims to provide long-term RPI-linked income, from institutional grade tenants and the potential for long- term capital growth.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.