Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) Trading 6.2% Higher

Superior Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:SPN) shot up 6.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.89 and last traded at $0.85. 154,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 298,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Superior Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Superior Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.42.

The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.75.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.39. Superior Energy Services had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 565.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPN. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Superior Energy Services by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,900 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Energy Services in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Madison Avenue Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Superior Energy Services by 23.3% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 978,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 184,572 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Superior Energy Services by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 39,807 shares during the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

