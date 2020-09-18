Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI) by 29.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director Hwei-Ming Fred Tsai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $80,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,439,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SMCI opened at $26.39 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $896.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.