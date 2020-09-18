Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster Sells 11,688 Shares

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 11,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $699,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,622,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,074,183.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 31,659 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total value of $925,392.57.

On Friday, July 10th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 68,341 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,975,054.90.

Sunrun stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. Sunrun Inc has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $63.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,946.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

