Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Sells $152,506.67 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $152,506.67. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,515.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Philpot also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, September 1st, Michelle Philpot sold 10,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $565,000.00.

Sunrun stock opened at $59.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.80. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,946.05 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,996,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,414,000 after purchasing an additional 245,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after acquiring an additional 932,991 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,328,137 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 16,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,148,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,799,000 after acquiring an additional 910,905 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,314,053 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,372,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.