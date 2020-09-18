SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on STKL. ValuEngine cut SunOpta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SunOpta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.17.

Get SunOpta alerts:

STKL stock opened at $6.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $611.52 million, a P/E ratio of -26.31 and a beta of 1.91. SunOpta has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.29.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $310.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.70 million. SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunOpta will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SunOpta news, major shareholder Ardsley Advisory Partners Lp sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in SunOpta by 65.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in SunOpta by 2,814.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SunOpta by 374.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. 66.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.