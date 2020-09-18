Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 15,401 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,756 call options.

NYSE SU opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911,358 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.4% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.