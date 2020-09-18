Suncor Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 15,401 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 310% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,756 call options.
NYSE SU opened at $13.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.84. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $34.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 85,847,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,447,452,000 after purchasing an additional 12,911,358 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 67.4% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 50,975,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $859,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,527,736 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,611,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $641,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,653,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,285 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SU shares. ValuEngine downgraded Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
Read More: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.