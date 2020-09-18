SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SUOPY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SUMCO CORP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company. ValuEngine raised SUMCO CORP/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on SUMCO CORP/ADR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SUMCO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $19.61 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.71.

SUMCO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.07 million. SUMCO CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SUMCO CORP/ADR will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SUMCO CORP/ADR Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

