Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist

Equities research analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on STRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Strategic Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.40.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $93.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34. Strategic Education has a 1 year low of $87.80 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.51.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $255.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Strategic Education will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 563.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 52,016 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 44,175 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Strategic Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. AXA raised its position in Strategic Education by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 64,633 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Strategic Education by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,440 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Strategic Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

