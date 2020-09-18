Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Store Capital in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Store Capital from $42.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Store Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Store Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.70.

STOR opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.77. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Store Capital has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a net margin of 39.73% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Store Capital’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Store Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

In related news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, with a total value of $99,910.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,058.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Store Capital by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,253,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,946,000 after acquiring an additional 933,777 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Store Capital by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,812,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,029 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Store Capital by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,329,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,499 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Store Capital by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,103,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,076,000 after acquiring an additional 397,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in shares of Store Capital by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 7,704,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,443 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Store Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

