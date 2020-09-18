STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Societe Generale

Societe Generale began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STM. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STMicroelectronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.34.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $31.11 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.04.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STM. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,775,000 after buying an additional 1,218,858 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,065,981 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,150,000 after purchasing an additional 799,832 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after acquiring an additional 125,886 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. 3.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

