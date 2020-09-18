Stifel Nicolaus Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $270.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.22.
ACN opened at $236.82 on Thursday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.76.
In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
