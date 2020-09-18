Stifel Nicolaus Increases Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Price Target to $270.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $236.00 to $270.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $228.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $225.22.

ACN opened at $236.82 on Thursday. Accenture has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $247.82. The company has a market cap of $150.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.76.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.27, for a total transaction of $530,887.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,109,551.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $238,668.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 4,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Accenture by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Accenture by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

