Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Raised to Buy at Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded shares of Steelcase from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Steelcase currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.67.

SCS opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Steelcase has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $23.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Steelcase had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steelcase

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

