Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) PT Raised to $32.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.45.

STLD stock opened at $31.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $35.78.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,121,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,639 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 3.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 390,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 836,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,848,000 after buying an additional 143,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

