State Street Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%.

State Street has raised its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years.

State Street stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. State Street has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average is $61.62. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded State Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on State Street from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

In related news, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

