Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.18% of Stag Industrial worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 11,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial by 224.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $31.78 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stag Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

