SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Upgraded to “Sector Outperform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark raised SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub downgraded SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

NASDAQ SSRM opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. SSR Mining has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 39.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after acquiring an additional 189,659 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 54.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in SSR Mining in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SSR Mining by 3.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 241,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.