SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Now Covered by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of SSR Mining to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.68.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $22.45 on Thursday. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.77 and a beta of 0.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 478.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,180 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SSR Mining by 9.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,720,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after acquiring an additional 329,800 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 15.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,386,000 after purchasing an additional 268,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SSR Mining by 25.0% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,815,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,662,000 after purchasing an additional 363,377 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth $32,823,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

