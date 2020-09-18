Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells $30,786,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00.

SQ stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.90 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $170.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Square by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.18.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

