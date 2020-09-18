Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director Sells $30,786,000.00 in Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $30,786,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,015,122.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 18th, James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $29,958,000.00.
SQ stock opened at $145.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.90 and a beta of 2.72. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $170.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.55.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Square by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,977,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Square by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Square by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,166,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,507,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Square by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Square from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Square in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.18.
Square Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
