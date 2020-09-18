Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SAVE. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.35.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVE opened at $18.10 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.91.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

