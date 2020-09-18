Spire (NYSE:SR) PT Lowered to $61.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Spire from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

SR stock opened at $53.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.08. Spire has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $88.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $321.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Spire by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Spire by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Spire by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Spire by 106.6% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

