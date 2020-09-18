SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) dropped 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $105.31 and last traded at $105.31. Approximately 924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 3,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.85.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.51.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SYG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.15% of SPDR MFS Systematic Growth Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

