SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of SpartanNash from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $17.10 on Thursday. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.11. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $136,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,173 shares of company stock valued at $337,410. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 91,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 540,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 26,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

