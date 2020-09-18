Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sonoco Products from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.00.

Shares of SON stock opened at $52.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

In related news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $2,138,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 208,247 shares during the period. AXA acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter worth $1,613,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth $1,638,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,406,000 after purchasing an additional 33,568 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

