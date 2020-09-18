Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solar Capital Ltd. is a closed-end investment company that invests primarily in leveraged companies, including middle market companies, in the form of senior secured loans, mezzanine loans, and equity securities. “

Get Solar Capital alerts:

SLRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Solar Capital from $16.50 to $17.25 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Solar Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Solar Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $16.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.56. Solar Capital has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $687.15 million, a PE ratio of -67.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Solar Capital had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $28.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. Equities research analysts predict that Solar Capital will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.91%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Solar Capital by 22.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Solar Capital in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Solar Capital

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.