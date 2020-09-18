Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) Trading 15.2% Higher

Software AG (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)’s share price was up 15.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.00 and last traded at $50.00. Approximately 189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.40.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Software in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83.

Software (OTCMKTS:SWDAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.26 million for the quarter.

Software Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SWDAF)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

