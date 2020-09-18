SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) Shares Down 9.5%

SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A (NYSE:IPOB) shares fell 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.73 and last traded at $15.90. 9,133,412 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 467% from the average session volume of 1,612,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.56.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPOB. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A during the second quarter worth approximately $235,000. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $559,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in SOCIAL CAP HEDO/SH CL A in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II does not have significant business. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology industries primarily located outside the United States.

