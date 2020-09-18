SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDC. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.21.

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a PE ratio of -6.97. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $19.70.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. Research analysts forecast that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 in the last ninety days. 66.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,939 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 135,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

