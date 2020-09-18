SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SDC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.21.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

SmileDirectClub stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.33.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.78 million. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SmileDirectClub news, CEO David B. Katzman purchased 1,278,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, for a total transaction of $10,314,509.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter worth $3,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 32,939 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 281,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 135,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.