Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Sells $1,917,200.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total value of $1,917,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,885,409.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark Patrick Mader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 4th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,905,600.00.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total value of $2,043,200.00.

SMAR stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -47.22 and a beta of 1.50. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $60.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.36.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $91.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.53 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 20.90% and a negative net margin of 34.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $837,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 102,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 37,084 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $967,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,855,000 after purchasing an additional 103,312 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

