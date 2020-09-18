Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Smart Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGH opened at $26.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.64 million, a PE ratio of -206.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. Smart Global has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $39.08.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.56 million. Smart Global had a positive return on equity of 13.02% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Smart Global will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Smart Global by 1.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 11.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Smart Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 54.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 119,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its stake in Smart Global by 8.2% during the second quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 625,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after buying an additional 47,341 shares in the last quarter.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

