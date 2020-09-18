Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SNBR has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.71.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $49.69 on Thursday. Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $15.27 and a 1 year high of $61.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.22. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sleep Number will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,291,081 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,623,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,104,000 after buying an additional 169,240 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after buying an additional 134,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,443,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after purchasing an additional 16,301 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

