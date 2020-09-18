Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) rose 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.20 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 285,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 708,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.79. The company has a market cap of $8.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.14.

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Sigma Labs had a negative net margin of 826.84% and a negative return on equity of 296.19%. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sigma Labs Inc. will post -3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB)

Sigma Labs, Inc develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.